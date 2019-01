The country Megaticket lineup has been announced!

Seven country artists will be headed to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre stage this summer.

Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean plus special guests.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 1st at 10 am.

No service fees at the box office first week of sales!

Click here for more details.