16 Cringe-Worthy Thanksgiving Dad Jokes

This Thanksgiving, give thanks to your dad and his horrible turkey jokes!

The following Thanksgiving Dad jokes are totally cringe-inducing making these the best Dad jokes to share with the entire family. So pull up a chair, and tell these jokes to one another. We dare you not to laugh.

1. A Lucky Bird

What do you call a turkey on the day after Thanksgiving?

Lucky.

2. Don’t Fix What Isn’t Broken

Mom wants you to help us fix Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Why? Is it broken?

3. Rock on

What kind of music did the Pilgrims listen to at the first Thanksgiving feast?

Plymouth Rock!

4. Potato, potato

Why did the farmer run a steamroller over his potato field on Thanksgiving Day?

He wanted to raise mashed potatoes.

5. They’re what?

A lady was picking through the frozen turkeys at the grocery store for Thanksgiving Day, but couldn’t find one big enough for her family. She asked a stock boy, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?”

“No, ma’am. They’re dead.”

6. It’s the key

What key has legs and can’t open doors?

A turkey.

7. Common Enemies

What does Thanksgiving have in common with Halloween?

Gobble-ins!

8. So hungry

Who doesn’t eat on Thanksgiving?

A turkey because it is always stuffed.

9. Why is it up there?

Why do the pants of pilgrims keep falling down?

Because their belt buckles are on their hats!

10. Tsk, tsk

What did the mama turkey say to her naughty son?

If your papa could see you now, he’d turn over in his gravy!

11. Grab a Slice

What is a turkey’s favorite dessert?

Peach gobbler.

12. Cuff ’em!

Why did the police arrest the turkey?

They suspected it of fowl play

13. It’s on the tip of my nose

What smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner? Your nose.

14. What’s in a name?

Happy Turkey Day, America! Don’t forget to name the turkey and make everyone uncomfortable.

15. Gross!

If I was a turkey, I’d be doing everything I could to taste terrible right now.

16. There’s a 10-step program I hear

My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn’t quit “cold turkey”.