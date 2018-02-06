A new study ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the BEST place to celebrate Valentine’s Day to the WORST.

WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best places to celebrate Valentine’s Day to the worst.

The rankings are based on 23 factors including the cost of a three-course meal at a fancy restaurant on Valentine’s Day . . . hotel prices . . . attractions . . . nightlife . . . jewelry stores, florists, and chocolate shops per capita . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are:

San Francisco . . . San Diego . . . Las Vegas . . . Orlando . . . Chicago . . . New York City . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Seattle . . . Honolulu . . . and Los Angeles.

The 10 worst are:

Hialeah, Florida . . . Newark, New jersey . . . Detroit . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Cleveland . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Lubbock, Texas . . . and Birmingham, Alabama.

