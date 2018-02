(Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Google analyzed YouTube searches from all over the world, and posted a map of each country’s favorite Winter Olympics sport.

According to recent YouTube views, Google was able to determine each country’s favorite Winter Olympics sport. The U.S., Canada, and Russia love hockey. Mexico and South America prefer bobsledding. And across most of Africa and the Middle East, the top winter sport is curling.

