Google figured out the pizza, BBQ, steak, and burger capitals of America.

Google analyzed what types of restaurants people are going to the most in every city to find the “capital” of a bunch of different cuisines. Here are their results…

1. The PIZZA capital is . . . Detroit. Going out for pizza is more popular in Detroit than any other city in the country.

2. The MEXICAN capital is . . . San Antonio.

3. The CHINESE capital is . . . New York City.

4. The BBQ capital is . . . Memphis.

5. The BURGER capital is . . . D.C.

6. The SANDWICH capital is . . . Orlando.

7. The STEAKHOUSE capital is . . . Indianapolis.

8. The SEAFOOD capital is . . . New Orleans.

9. And the COFFEE capital is . . . Seattle.

