Uma Thurman says that Quentin Tarantino FORCED her to do a driving stunt that she didn’t want to do, because someone on the set of “Kill Bill” led her to believe the car wasn’t working that well. She wanted a stunt person to do it, but Quentin put his foot down. So, Uma did the stunt and RAN INTO A TREE, which she says left her with, quote, “a permanently damaged neck and . . . screwed-up knees.”