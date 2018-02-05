Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:car, Crash, Kill Bill, Morning Show, set, Uma Thurman, Video, Y98 Morning Show

Uma Thurman shared footage of herself crashing into a tree while doing a driving stunt for “Kill Bill”.

Uma Thurman says that Quentin Tarantino FORCED her to do a driving stunt that she didn’t want to do, because someone on the set of “Kill Bill” led her to believe the car wasn’t working that well. She wanted a stunt person to do it, but Quentin put his foot down. So, Uma did the stunt and RAN INTO A TREE, which she says left her with, quote, “a permanently damaged neck and . . . screwed-up knees.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Y98 Pet Page

Listen Live