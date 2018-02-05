The “Oxford English Dictionary” just announced some of the new words it’s adding this year.

1. hangry . . . a state of anger caused by a lack of food.

2. mansplain . . . explaining something needlessly, overbearingly, or condescendingly, typically when addressing a woman, in a manner thought to reveal a patronizing or chauvinistic attitude.

3. swag . . . bold self-assurance in style or manner, an air of great self-confidence or superiority.

4. me time . . . time devoted to doing what one wants, typically on one’s own, as opposed to working or doing things for others.

5. snowflake . . . a person characterized as overly sensitive or easily offended, or as feeling entitled to special treatment or consideration.

6. Aunt Flo . . . informal, used to refer to a woman’s menstrual period.

