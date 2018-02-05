Yesterday, Team Fluff defeated Team Ruff 52-47 to take home the Lombarky Trophy at the 2018 Puppy Bowl XIV!

From Daily Mail Online:

Nearly 80 pups – who were all available for adoption – were let off their leashes to participate in the bowl game that included a halftime performance by Kitty Gaga.

Hosted by Animal Planet, the event has drawn more than nine million viewers and claims it is the ‘biggest game in adoption’.

The game’s ‘rufferee’ Dan Schachner, explained that the pets are adopted in minutes as people can quickly go online and rescue a puppy they see playing.

Several of the furry faces have adorable names to match their looks, such as Alexander Hamilpup who is a Pomeranian and Husky mix and enjoys Broadway shows and 18th century American History.