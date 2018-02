Photo: John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports

Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced he will be bringing his tour to St. Louis!!!

Justin will perform at Scottrade Center on December 13th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26 at 10am.

