You may remember seeing the Missouri family whose family photoshoot went viral after they ended up with photos that were retouched and looked nothing like them.

Pam Zaring posted the pictures on Facebook with the caption, “We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us….She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product “

Finally after the mishap, the Zaring family got the chance to re-do their photoshoot with a local photography company, Inspired By A True Story Photography.

Heather Pippin, owner of Inspired By A True Story was tagged by a client and friend when the Zaring family pictures were going viral and decided to investigate further and try to find out what went wrong.

“Of course I shared them [retouched photos] and had my laughs, but I ended up meeting with the original photographer and found out we didn’t live far from each other,” Heather explained. “So I ran through some editing skills with her, got her side of the story and a week later Pam Zaring reached out asking if I’d be interested in re-shooting their family photos with ‘Inside Edition. I was excited at the opportunity to work with a huge media outlet so I agreed.”

The behind the scenes coverage of their second photoshoot is schedule to air on Inside Edition today.