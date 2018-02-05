Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
PepsiCo–which owns Doritos–has announced that it is creating a “lady-friendly” version of the chips that are quieter to eat and less messy. ”

Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public,” global chief exec Indra Nooyi tells The Sun. The “low crunch” snacks will even come in smaller bags specifically designed to fit into women’s purses.

But not all women are thrilled about the development. The Women’s Equality Party issued a statement that slammed PepsiCo for perpetuating gender stereotypes. “No doubt some male consumers will welcome the chance to have a bigger package,” the organization said in a statement. “But the idea of shrinking products for women, no doubt for the same price, is as old as the Ad Men making these decisions.”

