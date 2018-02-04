Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Jen Myers
July 26, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Recording artist Charlie Puth performs at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Win: A pair of tickets to see Charlie Puth on August 6, 2018 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Contest is only on: Friday, February 9, 2018

The Schmig Smackdown is back!

Call in for your chance to play Schmig Smackdown and you could win a pair of tickets to see Charlie Puth on August 6, 2018 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 9, 2018. Read the official contest rules.

