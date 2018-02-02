Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Here are some results from a new survey about Groundhog Day.

Today is Groundhog Day, and you might be surprised at how seriously some people take it.

1. 4.2% of people believe the groundhog ALWAYS gets his prediction right, and almost one out of five think he’s right at least two-thirds of the time. He’s not, by the way . . . he’s only about 39% accurate, which is worse than a coin flip.

2. 6% of people watch the movie “Groundhog Day” every year to celebrate.

3. 1% have traveled to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the groundhog ceremony.

4. And 4% of people say Groundhog Day is one of their favorite holidays.

As for this year, 67% of people predicted Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter.

