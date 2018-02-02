Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Career Builder just released its annual Valentine’s Day survey on office romances.

Here are a few results from Career Builder’s Annual Valentine’s Day survey…

1. 36% of employees said they’ve dated a coworker in the past. That’s a 10-year low, and down from 41% last year.

2. 22% of people say they’ve dated their immediate boss. That includes 27% of women, and 16% of men.

3. 31% of people who admit to dating someone at work ended up MARRYING them.

4. 6% of people say they’ve left a job because an office romance ended badly. That includes 9% of women, and just 3% of men.

5. 24% of people who’ve dated a coworker admit it was EXTRAMARITAL in nature. So at least one of them was married at the time.

