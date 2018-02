George Clooney’s agent actually predicted George would marry Amal Alamuddin BEFORE George even met her!

Before George Clooney even met his wife Amal, his agent met her. And he predicted that she and George would get married. The first time they met, George says they stayed up all night talking.

George is on David Letterman’s Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, where he tells the story of how he met his wife Amal.