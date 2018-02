Watch a little boy tell his mom that he’s a man and wants to cook for her.

A woman posted video of a conversation she was having with her adorable young son who wants to pour shredded cheese into a bowl of lettuce so he can “cook for her.” She tries to stop him because he’s way too young and it would end in disaster.

But he won’t take no for an answer and keeps trying to reason with her with phrases like, quote, “Don’t start it, mama. I’m a man and I ain’t playin’ today.”