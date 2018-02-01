(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Here are some random ways Eagles fans and Patriots fans are different.

Someone went through a bunch of surveys taken by people who identified as Patriots fans or Eagles fans. Here are four random ways the two fan bases are different…

1. Eagles fans are twice as likely to prefer hard liquor. 45% say they like it more than beer or wine, compared to just 21% of Patriots fans.

But they do have at least one favorite beer in common: The top three beers Eagles fans have bought in the last month are Yuengling, Corona, and Heineken. The top three for Pats fans are Sam Adams, Corona, and Budweiser.

2. The Patriots’ fan base is more spread out geographically, which isn’t surprising. 55% of Pats fans live outside the northeast, compared to just 36% of Eagles fans.

3. Eagles fans are more likely to describe themselves as leaders and problem solvers. Pats fans are more likely to describe themselves as funny, punctual, and patient.

4. Patriots fans hate talking on the phone slightly more than Eagles fans do. 51% said they’d rather get a text than a phone call, compared to 41% of Philly fans.

