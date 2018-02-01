Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

In preparation of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday, I thought it would be fun to come up with two lists:

1. A list of songs I think he will perform this Sunday

AND

2. A list of songs I would like him to perform … ya know, like my own personal concert 🙂

He has 13 minutes to make an impression and I don’t really see him performing any slow songs. I feel like it’s going to be an upbeat performance all the way through. Obviously, he will perform a medley of his hits and here are the songs I think he will perform (in no particular order … except for the last song and you will understand why):

“Rock Your Body” – Justified – 2002

“Senorita” – Justified – 2002

“Like I Love You” – Justified – 2002

“SexyBack” – FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006

“My Love” – FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006

“Pusher Lover Girl” – The 20/20 Experience – 2013

“Mirrors” – The 20/20 Experience – 2013

“Not a Bad Thing” – The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2– 2013

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls Soundtrack – 2016

Since he’s releasing his new album (Man of the Woods) tomorrow and since he’s already released a few songs from that album, I think he will perform at least one new song and I think it will be:

“Filthy” – Man of the Woods – 2018

AND he should totally end with:

“Bye Bye Bye” – NSYNC – No Strings Attached – 2000 (He doesn’t need the other members of NSYNC to perform this with him, but it sure would be fun!)

Get it? BYE BYE BYE … he’s done, he’s leaving, BYEEEEE! I’m so funny!

A big question everyone has about his performance … will there be surprise guests? I honestly don’t think so, BUT wouldn’t it be fun if he had Jay-Z make a guest appearance and they sang:

“Suit & Tie” (featuring Jay-Z) – The 20/20 Experience – 2013

“Holy Grail” Jay-Z (featuring Justin Timberlake) – Magna Carta Holy Grail – 2013

Here’s what I would like for him to play for me:

From Justified – 2002

“Rock Your Body”

“Senorita”

“Like I Love You”

From FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006

“FutureSex/LoveSound”

“LoveStoned/I Think She Knows”

“SexyBack”

“Summer Love”

From The 20/20 Experience – 2013

“Suit & Tie” (featuring Jay-Z)

“Don’t Hold the Wall”

“Tunnel Vision”

“That Girl”

“Pusher Lover Girl”

The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2– 2013

“Drink You Away”

“Only When I Walk Away”

From Man of the Woods – 2018 (I can’t wait to hear this WHOLE album)

“Filthy”

“Say Something” (featuring Chris Stapleton)

AND “Bye Bye Bye” is a must, so I would like him to end my personal concert with that song!

And just for fun, which year is your favorite year?

Mine is 2013!!