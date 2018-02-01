In preparation of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday, I thought it would be fun to come up with two lists:
1. A list of songs I think he will perform this Sunday
AND
2. A list of songs I would like him to perform … ya know, like my own personal concert 🙂
He has 13 minutes to make an impression and I don’t really see him performing any slow songs. I feel like it’s going to be an upbeat performance all the way through. Obviously, he will perform a medley of his hits and here are the songs I think he will perform (in no particular order … except for the last song and you will understand why):
“Rock Your Body” – Justified – 2002
“Senorita” – Justified – 2002
“Like I Love You” – Justified – 2002
“SexyBack” – FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006
“My Love” – FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006
“Pusher Lover Girl” – The 20/20 Experience – 2013
“Mirrors” – The 20/20 Experience – 2013
“Not a Bad Thing” – The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2– 2013
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls Soundtrack – 2016
Since he’s releasing his new album (Man of the Woods) tomorrow and since he’s already released a few songs from that album, I think he will perform at least one new song and I think it will be:
“Filthy” – Man of the Woods – 2018
AND he should totally end with:
“Bye Bye Bye” – NSYNC – No Strings Attached – 2000 (He doesn’t need the other members of NSYNC to perform this with him, but it sure would be fun!)
Get it? BYE BYE BYE … he’s done, he’s leaving, BYEEEEE! I’m so funny!
A big question everyone has about his performance … will there be surprise guests? I honestly don’t think so, BUT wouldn’t it be fun if he had Jay-Z make a guest appearance and they sang:
“Suit & Tie” (featuring Jay-Z) – The 20/20 Experience – 2013
“Holy Grail” Jay-Z (featuring Justin Timberlake) – Magna Carta Holy Grail – 2013
Here’s what I would like for him to play for me:
From Justified – 2002
“Rock Your Body”
“Senorita”
“Like I Love You”
From FutureSex/LoveSounds – 2006
“FutureSex/LoveSound”
“LoveStoned/I Think She Knows”
“SexyBack”
“Summer Love”
From The 20/20 Experience – 2013
“Suit & Tie” (featuring Jay-Z)
“Don’t Hold the Wall”
“Tunnel Vision”
“That Girl”
“Pusher Lover Girl”
The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2– 2013
“Drink You Away”
“Only When I Walk Away”
From Man of the Woods – 2018 (I can’t wait to hear this WHOLE album)
“Filthy”
“Say Something” (featuring Chris Stapleton)
AND “Bye Bye Bye” is a must, so I would like him to end my personal concert with that song!
And just for fun, which year is your favorite year?
Mine is 2013!!