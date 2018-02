(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

“USA Today” ranked 16 of Patriots’ QB Tom Brady’s hairstyles??!!

Tom Brady has had more than twice as many hairstyles as Super Bowl victories, which is really saying something at this point.

“USA Today” has a ranking of 16 of Brady’s hairstyles. The long-haired Brady is #1, and the high school Brady with the what-the-heck-was-he-thinking look was dead last.

Time to bring it back?? #hairgoals A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:38am PST

