By Paul Cook
Filed Under:cows, Farmer, love, relationship
Dreamstime

What a mooo-ving story of young love! A 23-year-old in North Dakota who works on his family’s farm found a unique way to show his long-distance girlfriend he was thinking of her last week when he sent her a photo of cows standing in a field in a shape of a heart.

“Find yourself a guy who purposely feeds his cows in the shape of a heart just to send to you,” 21-year-old Madison Quandt tweeted alongside the now-viral pic from boyfriend Jordan Nitschke. Getting the photo’s 250 cows to fall in line was easy, Nitschke tells BuzzFeed. “They just follow whatever line I make with the feed wagon every morning,” he explains. Adds Quandt, “I was really surprised he managed to get it to look so nice and felt really lucky to have someone that took so much time to do that just for me!”

Click here to see more pics! 

