There’s a new map that shows the top Super Bowl side dish each state is searching for.

Someone looked at recipes each state has been searching for in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and they posted a map of the top search in each state. Here are some takeaways from it…

1. The four most popular food searches are for chili, wings, sliders, and “sausage cheese balls.” Chili is #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York.

Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, MISSOURI, West Virginia, and Wyoming. And “sausage cheese balls” are #1 in Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

2. A surprising number of people will be making SOUP. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search is potato soup . . . in Oregon, taco soup . . . and in Kansas, dill pickle soup.

Also, Mississippi’s top search is beef stew. So that means the top search in ten states is either a soup, stew, or chili. Who knew?

3. Various dips were popular in seven states. In Massachusetts and Montana, buffalo chicken dip . . . in Maine, clam dip . . . in Arkansas, queso . . . in New Mexico, seven-layer dip . . . in Tennessee, skillet dips . . . and in Washington, jalapeño popper dip.

4. And a few of the LAMER searches include Chex mix in ILLINOIS . . . hummus in South Dakota . . . deviled eggs in Virginia . . . and bruschetta in Vermont.

Click Here to see more.