From M&M’s to Universal Studios, here are the latest commercials you’ll see Sunday during the Big Game.

Here are a few more commercials for Sunday’s Super Bowl…

The M&M’s ad where Danny DeVito plays a human version of the red M&M is out.

Amazon has an action-packed ad hyping their upcoming “Jack Ryan” show, starring John Krasinski from “The Office”. The show premieres in August.

Martha Stewart is starring in an ad for Jack in the Box.

The final version of the Doritos / Mountain Dew ad with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman doing a rap battle with the help of Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott is out.

And Peyton Manning stars in a commercial for Universal Studios theme park.