A new survey listed 50 U.S. cities, and asked people if each city SUCKS.

For the second year in a row, “Time Out” just named Chicago the best city in the WORLD. They look at things like nightlife, affordability, how happy people are, and how much city PRIDE there is. So there’s a little science behind it.

The top 25 cities include seven in the U.S.: Chicago at #1 . . . New York at #3 . . . Philadelphia at #9 . . . Austin at #13 . . . San Francisco at #17 . . . L.A. at #20 . . . and D.C. at #23.

So, Buzzfeed just did an informal poll on 50 different cities, and asked people to answer just one question… Does each city SUCK or not?

Again, this wasn’t a scientific poll, so don’t take it too seriously. But according to the results, the city that sucks the MOST is Newark, New Jersey.

75% of people said Newark sucks, followed by Little Rock at 72% . . . Omaha, 68% . . . Indianapolis, 66% . . . and Detroit, Columbus, and Kansas City, which all got 64%.

The city people said sucks the LEAST is Honolulu. Only 8% said it sucks, followed by San Francisco, 13% . . . New York, 17% . . . Seattle, 17% . . . and San Diego, 18%.

