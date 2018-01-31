Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:eat, Morning Show, sauces, Sunday, Super Bowl, Wings, Y98 Morning Show

According to a new survey, our favorite sauces to eat with wings are…

According to the National Chicken Council’s annual “Chicken Wing Report,” Americans will eat 1.35 BILLION wings over Super Bowl weekend. That’s an all-time record, up almost 2% from last year.

They also polled people to find out what our favorite SAUCES are. Meaning things that either go on the wings themselves, or things we like to dip them in. Here are the top eight answers…

1. Ranch dressing, obviously. 59% of people said it goes well with wings.

2. Buffalo sauce or hot sauce, 48%

3. Barbecue sauce, also 48%.

4. Honey mustard, 35%.

5. Blue cheese, 33%.

6. Teriyaki sauce, 23%.

7. Sriracha, 15%.

8. Plain wings with no sauce, 8%.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live