Did you hear about fans of Prince slamming Justin’s decision to host a pre-Super Bowl party at the late musician’s Paisley Park estate?

The fans are mad because Justin has been granted a temporary liquor license for the 65,000-square-foot museum for the duration of Super Bowl weekend.

“I think the fans are just worried that they’re going to be walking around Paisley and they’re going to get wine on the carpet or wine on one of the displays,” says Jeremiah Freed, a longtime fan and friend of Prince who hosts the Dr. Funk Podcast.

Fan Sherry Stacy adds, “Prince did his thing without drinking and people had fun without it when he would play there. It seems like it’s all for the wrong reasons, not to honor the man.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been a party at Paisley Park with alcohol, so that really can’t be used as an excuse. You can read more about that event HERE.

No matter what, someone will have opinion, so it’s not even worth trying to justify it all.