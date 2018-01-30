Have you avoided vacation because you knew you would have to board your dog and the thought of your sweet furry loved one in a cage, while you were on vacation, broke your heart?

What if I told you there was a place you could board your dog and they would have their own bed, not inside a cage? AND what if I told you an actual human being would sleep in the same room with your doggie, so if your dog wanted to cuddle with a human, they could? Sounds too good to be true, right? WRONG! Let me introduce you to Club Whisker Bones:

Club WB is the Metro East’s newest premier destination for Doggie Daycare, Boarding, Training and Grooming proudly serving Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, Maryville, Collinsville, Troy, Granite City and more.

One of the owners, Scott, gave me a tour of Club WB and without hesitation, I would take Apple here for boarding needs. Besides the amazing atmosphere and the fact she could cuddle with someone at night, the owners/employees are true animal lovers and their passion shows in their work.

Facebook: Club Whisker Bones

IG: @clubwhiskerbones

Phone: 618-593-3603 ex.2

Video Credit: Jamie Springer