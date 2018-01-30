Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
A new study found the 100 HEALTHIEST foods in the world.

The BBC just enlisted a group of scientists to rank the 100 healthiest foods in the world, based on all of the nutrients they contain.

The top 10 healthiest foods are: Almonds . . . cherimoya fruit . . . ocean perch fish . . . flatfish . . . chia seeds . . . pumpkin seeds . . . Swiss chard . . . pork fat . . . beet greens . . . and snapper.

And some of the more popular foods that finished outside the top 10 are: Tangerines at 14th . . . peas 15th . . . chili powder 25th . . . kale 31st . . . cherries 47th . . . oranges 82nd . . . carrots 88th . . . and sweet potatoes 100th.

