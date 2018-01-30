A new study found the best cities for football fans are…

WalletHub.com just released its annual list of the best cities to be a football fan. They looked at ticket prices . . . how good each NFL team is . . . how good nearby college teams are . . . and how die-hard the fan bases are.

Just like last year, Green Bay and Pittsburgh took the top two spots. But the rest of the list got shuffled around a bit. And a few new cities made the top ten…

1. Green Bay.

2. Pittsburgh.

3. Dallas, up from #4 last year.

4. Boston, up one spot from #5.

5. New York.

6. Los Angeles. It jumped into the top ten this year, partly because it now has two NFL teams. And also because the Rams were FINALLY good again this year.

7. Glendale, where the Arizona Cardinals play. It’s up two spots from #9.

8. Philadelphia, which seems kind of low for a Super Bowl team.

9. Oakland, California, which jumped into the top ten.

10. Cincinnati, which also wasn’t in the top ten last year.

And the lowest ranked NFL city is Jacksonville, even though they almost made the Super Bowl.

