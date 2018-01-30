An online sportsbook has already put out the lines on some ridiculous prop bets you can make for the Super Bowl.

1. What color will Pink’s hair be when she sings the National Anthem?

‘White or Blonde’ is the odds-on favorite at 5-to-4, or roughly 44%.

Other options are ‘Pink or Red’ at 7-to-4 (36%), and then ‘Blue / Purple,’ ‘Brown / Black,’ and ‘Green’ are all at 5-to-1 (17%).

2. Will Pink be airborne at any point during the National Anthem?

‘No’ is more likely at 1-to-4 (80%). Yes, mid-air acrobatics IS her thing, but during the anthem? Probably not appropriate.

3. Over-under on the number of tweets by President Trump on Super Bowl Sunday:

Five. That’s the whole day, not just during the game.

4. What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue is the most likely at 4-to-5, or 56%.

Gray is next at 3-to-2 (40%) . . . followed by both Red and White, each at 15-to-2 (12%).

5. Will Donovan McNabb’s vomiting incident from Super Bowl 39 be mentioned during the TV broadcast?

‘No’ is more likely at 1-to-2, or 67%.

There were rumors that the former Eagles quarterback threw up in the fourth quarter of that game. This was in 2005 . . . the last time Philly was in the Super Bowl. They were playing New England that time, too. And the Patriots won 24-to-21.

6. Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

‘No’ has much better odds, at 1-to-3, or 75%.

7. The over-under on how many times “wardrobe malfunction” will be mentioned during the TV broadcast is 1.5.

8. Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention FIRST in his speech?

‘Teammates’ is 2-to-1 . . . followed by God (4-to-1), their city (5-to-1), the coach (7-to-1), the owner (10-to-1), their family (16-to-1). ‘None of the Above’ is tied with teammates at 2-to-1.

9. Which number will be higher?

The kickoff temperature in Minnesota (2-to-3, 60%) . . . or the total points scored in the first quarter (11-to-10, or 48%).

The temperature Sunday in Minneapolis could be the lowest EVER recorded in a host city on the day of the Super Bowl. AccuWeather is projecting it to be 4 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff.

Of course, the game won’t be affected. U.S. Bank Stadium is an INDOOR facility.

10. This one is random: Which number will be higher: The points scored by the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 . . . or the points AND assists recorded by Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving vs. Portland that same day?

The odds are in favor of Kyrie having more stats at 5-to-7, or 58%.

