Actor Mark Salling, who starred as Puck on the hit show Glee before pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, was found dead near his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sunland on Tuesday at the age of 35.

Sources tell TMZ that Selling died of an apparent suicide, possibly after hanging himself at a little league baseball field. Salling was expected to be sentenced to four to seven years in prison in March after he was found with 50,000 images of underage children.

As TMZ notes, Selling reportedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrists back in August, although his lawyer denied it at the time.

