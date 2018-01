As a kid I had this dream of playing my favorite ragtime song, “The Entertainer” from Marvin Hamlisch on piano. But I truly sucked at piano. Until I started using my feet. And that’s why it’s called #TheSting 🎹👣 🎥 by my partner in rhyme and grind @laurenhashianofficial

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:04pm PST