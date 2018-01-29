Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
I’m a fan of the “little things” in life.  It’s crazy how those “little things” can really change your bad day into a good day!

From Buzzfeed, here are some “little things” that make people happy:

*When you see something really silly and look around and make eye contact with someone else who saw it.

*The elevator arriving the second you push the button.

*Having a dog to pet at a party where you don’t know anyone.

*When a friend remembers something specific about you, like your favorite candy or actor.

*Extra fries in the bottom of your takeout bag.

What would you add to the list?

To see more, click HERE.

