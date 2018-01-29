I’m a fan of the “little things” in life. It’s crazy how those “little things” can really change your bad day into a good day!
From Buzzfeed, here are some “little things” that make people happy:
*When you see something really silly and look around and make eye contact with someone else who saw it.
*The elevator arriving the second you push the button.
*Having a dog to pet at a party where you don’t know anyone.
*When a friend remembers something specific about you, like your favorite candy or actor.
*Extra fries in the bottom of your takeout bag.
What would you add to the list?
