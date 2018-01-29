A bakery just invented the Tacro… Half taco shell and half croissant.

It’s been almost five years since the CRONUT was invented in New York, and people lined up for hours to see what it tasted like when you combined a croissant and a donut. Well, a bakery in San Francisco just started selling the TACRO. That’s half taco shell, half croissant.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

They come with chicken, pulled pork, or barbecued jackfruit and it costs $12 for three of them.

Click Here to see more.