(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today)

A picture of ED SHEERAN ended up in the obituary of an Icelandic man??!!

Maybe Iceland’s Svavar Gunnar Sigurdsson was a huge fan of Ed Sheeran… Because a picture of Ed ended up in Svavar’s obituary!

Hate to break it to u but Ed Sheeran is dead. It also turns out he is a 82 year old Icelandic man called Svavar. Ed Sheeran was apperantly only his stage name…. #ripsvavarsheeran pic.twitter.com/gxXuccmU2h — Ari_music (@AriGudmundsson) January 25, 2018

