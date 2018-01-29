Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
2015 Beggin' Pet Parade in Soulard (Brad Choat/CBS Radio)

Win: A pair of tickets to the VIP tent at the Beggin Pet Parade on Sunday, February 4, 2018, from at 1 p.m.

Contest Ends: Thursday, February 1, 2018

Listen to Jill Devine on Y98, Monday through Friday this week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the VIP tent at the Beggin Pet Parade on Sunday, February 4, 2018, from at 1 p.m.

Tent will be located at Soulard Market Park, guests can enjoy great views of the parade and an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Cajun and creole favorites. There will be an open bar with access to private portable bathrooms and a DJ.

Click here for more info on this year’s event!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, February 1, 2018 Read the official contest rules. 

