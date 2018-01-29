Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Bachelor-made couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Friday, a milestone Giudici marked in part by sharing the love lessons she’s learned with E! News.

“I think I have learned better patience when it comes to our marriage and that rage is kind of a waste of time,” she says. “I’ve been slower to anger when I remember how much Sean loves me and better at explaining how I feel. At least I hope!”

Giudici, who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, also marked their anniversary by sharing a screenshot from their TV wedding special on Instagram. “Goodness gracious, I love this man,” she captioned the shot. “Happy anniversary, sweets!”

Goodness gracious, I love this man. Happy Anniversary sweets!

A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on

