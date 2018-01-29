Photo by: Dreamstime

Hoping to have a low-key Valentine’s Day with your boo thing next month? Thankfully, Netflix is currently streaming a bunch of romantic comedies. Here are 11 of the best ones:

1. Love Actually. This classic should not be limited to the holiday season.

2. Sing Street. This unconventional ’80s throwback captures the agonizing and exciting rollercoaster of emotions that come with teenage infatuation–and features a killer soundtrack.

3. Must Love Dogs. Do you enjoy adorable animals and cute rom-coms? Then you should probably watch this immediately.

4. Bridget Jones’ Diary. If you’re looking to maximize your coziness, Bridget Jones always delivers no matter what mood you’re in.

5. While You Were Sleeping. Sandra Bullock is sort of a creepy liar in this movie and her behavior is absolutely questionable. But this is a ’90s rom-com, so ethics aren’t always a factor.

6. Definitely, Maybe. Featuring an enchanting ensemble of Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz and Elizabeth Banks, this delightful film is basically three mini rom-coms in one.

7. 13 Going on 30. This magical fantasy of a rom-com proves that a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old’s body can save a major fashion magazine if she just follows her heart.

8. Hitch. Is a professional dating consultant a thing? Yes! And Will Smith is your guy.

9. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Kate Hudson’s character Andie Anderson is an icon of the modern rom-com.

10. Safe Haven. Two words: Nicholas Sparks.

11. Sleeping With Other People. This out-of-the-box take on the rom-com genre doesn’t portray relationships as unblemished fairy-tales.

