Here are just the latest Super Bowl commercials hitting the web…

A regional Natural Light Super Bowl commercial says they’re giving away $1 million for college debt relief. There will be 25 winners, who get $40,000 each.

The Pringles ad is all about “stacking flavors” to make new ones.

The Febreze ad is about a boy who’s, quote, “bleep don’t stink.”

The Groupon ad with Tiffany Haddish is about “supporting local business.”

James Cromwell stars in a controversial ad for PETA about a guy who confesses his sins. And his sins are convincing people that eating meat is NOT animal abuse. At the end, the ad asks NFL fans to “go VEGAN.”

Marvel’s ad for “Black Panther” is a collaboration with Lexus.

There’s another teaser for the Mountain Dew / Doritos ad, and this one features Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes coaching Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, who are preparing for an epic battle.

And Pepsi and Justin Timberlake have put out a behind-the-scenes teaser for Justin’s halftime show.