Watch an “accident scammer” fake getting hit by a car.

This happened in the Philippines. An “accident scammer” pretending to be a street vendor faked getting hit by a passing car. He leans into the car, which barely touches him, and then he falls down and fakes rolling over and over in the street.

He even increased the “scare factor” by carrying metal buckets on his shoulders that clanged against the side of the car. The end game is to have the driver offer cash to make it all go away.