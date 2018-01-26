(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Someone dug through ‘Google Trends’ to find out which Netflix show was the most popular in each state.

They had to do it this way because Netflix doesn’t make their streaming data available. And because of that, there was a flaw.

Somehow, “Star Trek: Discovery” was the #1 searched Netflix show in Oregon, Colorado, and Alaska . . . even though it’s not even on Netflix. They didn’t really explain that although the show IS available on Netflix internationally.

In any event, “Orange Is the New Black” was #1 in 15 states, which was more than any other show. “American Vandal” was the most popular in five states including Illinois, and several shows were #1 in three states.

Somewhat surprisingly, “Stranger Things” was only #1 in ONE state: Utah.

But NOT surprisingly, “Ozark” was #1 in Missouri.

