Here are the MOST POPULAR icebreaker questions based on years of research.

If you need a get-to-know-you question, here are 10 to try out…

#1: What was your first job?

#2: Have you ever met anyone famous?

#3: What are you reading right now?

#4: If you could pick up a new skill in an instant what would it be?

#5: Who’s someone you really admire?

#6: Seen any good movies lately you’d recommend?

#7: Got any favorite quotes?

#8: Been pleasantly surprised by anything lately?

#9: What was your favorite band 10 years ago?

#10: What’s your earliest memory?

