Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
The age-old debate …

Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

According to a new survey, 72% of HR managers think the Monday after the big game should be a paid holiday.

They got a list of six different events and had to choose which one should get a holiday.  72% said the day after the Super Bowl.  The second most popular choice was the day after the NBA finals with just 5% of the vote.

2% said the day after the Oscars,2% said the day after the World Cup, another 2% said the day after the Stanley Cup Finals and just 1% said the day after the last game of the World Series.  17% said NONE of those days should be a holiday.  Clearly those who said NONE don’t like to have fun!

Thoughts?

 

