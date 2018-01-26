(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK)

In a recent “Vanity Fair” photo, Oprah and Reese Witherspoon accidentally got extra appendages??!!

How does this happen? “Vanity Fair” accidentally retouched some recent photos of Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon by giving them an extra hand and an extra leg??!!

Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent digitally removing Reese Witherspoon's third leg from films and TV shows over the years. pic.twitter.com/mawsX6WLZ9 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 26, 2018

