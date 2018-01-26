A bar will kick out anyone caught using the word “literally”.

The word “literally” has been mangled and misused so much over the past few decades, you could say it’s literally been destroyed.

Well, there’s a bar in New York City called Continental that’s SO SICK of people overusing “literally” that they just instituted a new policy. Anyone who’s caught using the word inside has five minutes to finish their drink, and then they have to leave.

But if you start a sentence with “I literally,” then you don’t even get the grace period, and you get kicked out immediately.

