By Scott T. Sterling

It’s easy to see the love between Missy Elliot and Janet Jackson.

Elliott was recognized last night (Jan. 25) with the Visionary Award at Essence’s Black Women In Music event in New York City.

During the ceremony, Elliott was surprised by an appearance from longtime friend, Janet Jackson.

Despite currently being on tour in the U.K., Jackson flew to New York for the event, where she delivered a speech in Elliott’s honor.

Elliott responded to the special moment on social media, sharing that Jackson’s speech brought her to tears.

“I’m a big baby & i couldn’t stop crying tears of happiness. Our sistership has lasted over 17 years!,” Elliott posted on Instagram.

