BuzzFeed has put together a list of small ways that you can save money. Here they are:

1. Instead of buying a new phone every year, replace your battery.

2. When you eat at restaurants, avoid ordering juice or soda.

3. Insist on paying for what you ordered, rather than splitting the bill evenly.

4. Unwanted subscriptions may be hiding in the App Store.

5. Go through your inbox and unsubscribe from retailer emails.

6. Use the most simple expense tracking system possible.

7. Mint is good for low-balance and excessive spending alerts, though.

8. Eliminate “mindless” spending by putting up visual reminders of what you’re saving for.

9. Automatic savings apps, like Digit, are helpful starts if you’re living paycheck to paycheck.

10. Have student loans? Pay off the most expensive (usually private) loans first.

11. The bottom line: Set aside 30 minutes to review your finances every week.

