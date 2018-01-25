Here are the BEST and WORST states to drive in.

A study last month found that Rhode Island has the best drivers, and California has the worst. Now a new study looked at how ANNOYING it is to drive in each state.

A team of researchers looked at a bunch of factors like traffic, weather conditions, gas prices, wear and tear of the roads, and how bad other drivers are.

And the BEST state to drive in is Texas.

The rest of the top ten are Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and Illinois.

Missouri is number 28 on the list.

The ten WORST states to drive in are Hawaii, Washington, Maryland, California, Connecticut, Alaska, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York.

And the states where you’re least likely to get caught in a traffic jam are Mississippi, New Mexico, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Kansas.

