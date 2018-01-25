Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
On Sunday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is recuperating from chemotherapy and will return to the Veep set to begin filming the show’s seventh and final season in August.

In September, Louis-Dreyfus announced she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Matt Walsh, who stars alongside Louis-Dreyfus (fittingly, as her character’s press guy), told EW:

“Veep is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019. We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her perspectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Walsh added further words of praise for his co-star, saying, “she’s very brave and also better for it because she’s helped other women and other women have supported her. It’s a really unique, brave thing she’s doing just by being so out there with it.”

