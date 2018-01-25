The Cat in the Hat performs live on stage on day 2 of Camp Bestival 2015, Lulworth Castle - Dorset. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

My favorite book from Dr. Seuss is Cat in the Hat and I enjoy reading it to Lu. However, her favorite Dr. Seuss book is Go, Dog. Go!. I guess I can’t expect her to like all of MY favorites :).

There’s a new Cat in the Hat movie in the works, and this time it’ll be animated (Remember the 2003 release of Cat in the Hat starring Mike Myers? A lot of people hated it, but I didn’t think it was that bad!). It’s part of a new deal between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Brothers to make movies using his characters and stories.

An exec at the Seuss company says the movies will, quote, “reimagine the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

Warner Brothers is also working on a Green Eggs and Ham TV show for Netflix.

This is such exciting news, IMO!