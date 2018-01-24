A man serenades his wife on her birthday, but she’s NOT IMPRESSED at all.

A girl posted video of her dad serenading her mom on her birthday. He sang “Unchained Melody” through a Bluetooth mic, but the mom wasn’t impressed. She just kept eating until his timing was off, and then she corrected him.

my brother gave my dad a Bluetooth microphone for his bday as a joke & my mom was hella against it like, "what's he gonna use that for?"

today, it's my mom's bday, and this is what my dad did for her 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/jMj4DJ8fW2 — HBK MA♡ (@MarieAnnMcfly) January 22, 2018

